CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Tuesday, June 25, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Clouds and sun;82;66;S;6;51%;61%;11
Chester;Partly sunny;83;63;SE;6;47%;25%;11
Danbury;Clouds and sun;82;65;SSW;4;52%;62%;11
Groton;Partly sunny;80;63;ESE;7;54%;14%;11
Hartford;Partly sunny;85;63;SE;5;44%;18%;10
Meriden;Clouds and sun;85;63;SE;5;45%;25%;10
New Haven;Nice with some sun;82;66;SSE;6;53%;61%;11
Oxford;Nice with some sun;81;63;SSW;5;55%;27%;11
Willimantic;Partly sunny;84;60;SE;5;45%;10%;10
Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;86;63;SE;5;42%;14%;10
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
