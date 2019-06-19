https://www.westport-news.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-14016854.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Friday, June 21, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;A p.m. t-storm;75;65;N;6;92%;82%;5
Chester;A p.m. t-storm;73;64;WNW;6;93%;85%;3
Danbury;A shower or t-storm;75;62;SW;5;83%;86%;5
Groton;Misty in the morning;71;64;W;6;98%;89%;3
Hartford;A p.m. t-storm;74;64;NW;6;94%;88%;3
Meriden;A p.m. t-storm;74;63;NNW;5;92%;87%;3
New Haven;A p.m. t-storm;73;66;N;6;95%;82%;3
Oxford;A p.m. t-storm;73;62;SW;6;92%;86%;3
Willimantic;Misty in the morning;74;63;W;5;91%;90%;3
Windsor Locks;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;63;NW;6;91%;86%;3
