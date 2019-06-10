https://www.westport-news.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13964532.php
CT Forecast for Wednesday, June 12, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;A shower in the a.m.;76;53;NW;10;56%;59%;11
Chester;A little a.m. rain;76;53;NW;9;60%;64%;7
Danbury;A shower in the a.m.;73;49;NNW;13;59%;57%;11
Groton;A little a.m. rain;76;53;NW;9;71%;64%;7
Hartford;A morning shower;75;52;NW;10;60%;60%;7
Meriden;A morning shower;75;50;NW;9;60%;60%;10
New Haven;A brief a.m. shower;75;54;NW;9;61%;58%;10
Oxford;A shower in the a.m.;72;51;NW;14;68%;58%;11
Willimantic;A little a.m. rain;75;50;NW;10;65%;64%;7
Windsor Locks;A morning shower;75;51;NW;10;59%;59%;7
_____
