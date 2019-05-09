CT Forecast

CT Forecast for Saturday, May 11, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;A shower or t-storm;64;53;SSW;8;87%;74%;2

Chester;Rain in the morning;63;52;SSW;7;85%;89%;2

Danbury;A shower or t-storm;66;51;SW;10;84%;81%;2

Groton;Rain in the morning;60;53;SSW;9;89%;88%;2

Hartford;Rain in the morning;65;51;SSW;8;82%;89%;2

Meriden;Morning rain;64;51;SSW;7;84%;89%;2

New Haven;Rain in the morning;63;53;SSW;7;87%;85%;2

Oxford;Rain in the morning;64;49;SW;11;89%;89%;2

Willimantic;Morning rain;63;50;SSW;8;82%;89%;2

Windsor Locks;Rain in the morning;64;50;S;8;78%;89%;2

_____

