CT Forecast

CT Forecast for Sunday, May 5, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;A shower in the a.m.;68;52;N;6;78%;83%;4

Chester;A shower in the a.m.;69;52;N;6;72%;80%;4

Danbury;A brief a.m. shower;70;50;N;6;71%;86%;4

Groton;A shower in the a.m.;64;51;NNE;7;83%;80%;2

Hartford;A shower in the a.m.;71;53;N;6;70%;80%;4

Meriden;A shower in the a.m.;70;53;N;5;71%;80%;4

New Haven;A brief a.m. shower;66;52;N;6;81%;82%;4

Oxford;A shower in the a.m.;69;49;NNE;8;77%;82%;4

Willimantic;A brief a.m. shower;69;51;NNE;5;72%;80%;2

Windsor Locks;A shower in the a.m.;71;53;N;6;68%;83%;4

_____

