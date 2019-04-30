https://www.westport-news.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13805949.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Thursday, May 2, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;A little p.m. rain;53;48;ESE;7;62%;80%;2
Chester;Cloudy;56;48;SSE;7;55%;77%;2
Danbury;Cloudy with mist;53;46;ESE;6;64%;71%;2
Groton;Cloudy;54;48;SE;8;63%;63%;3
Hartford;Cloudy;58;48;SSE;7;50%;60%;2
Meriden;A little p.m. rain;56;47;SSE;7;55%;89%;2
New Haven;A little p.m. rain;54;48;ESE;7;63%;89%;2
Oxford;A little p.m. rain;53;46;ESE;7;64%;82%;2
Willimantic;Cloudy and cool;57;47;SSE;6;50%;70%;2
Windsor Locks;Cloudy and cool;58;48;S;7;49%;61%;2
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
