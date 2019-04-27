https://www.westport-news.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13800186.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Monday, April 29, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Spotty showers;51;35;NW;8;57%;60%;2
Chester;Spotty showers;52;35;NW;6;57%;59%;2
Danbury;A little rain;50;32;NW;6;65%;57%;2
Groton;Spotty showers;52;36;NW;8;58%;62%;2
Hartford;Spotty showers;51;35;NW;6;58%;63%;2
Meriden;Spotty showers;51;32;NW;6;53%;60%;2
New Haven;Spotty showers;52;36;NW;7;62%;60%;2
Oxford;A bit of rain;48;34;NW;7;71%;57%;2
Willimantic;Spotty showers;52;32;WNW;6;58%;63%;3
Windsor Locks;Spotty showers;52;33;NW;6;59%;65%;2
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
