CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Sunday, April 28, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Windy with some sun;55;42;NNW;20;54%;19%;4
Chester;Partly sunny;56;41;NNW;16;54%;17%;4
Danbury;Clouds and sun;52;39;W;17;52%;19%;4
Groton;Clouds and sun;57;42;NNW;19;61%;14%;4
Hartford;A morning shower;56;40;NW;17;55%;45%;5
Meriden;Windy with some sun;55;39;NNW;16;54%;18%;4
New Haven;Partly sunny, windy;55;43;NNW;16;56%;17%;4
Oxford;Partly sunny;51;40;W;16;58%;17%;4
Willimantic;A morning shower;56;39;NW;17;58%;48%;5
Windsor Locks;A morning shower;55;40;NW;17;54%;51%;5
