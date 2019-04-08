CT Forecast for Wednesday, April 10, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Spotty showers;54;40;NW;7;83%;67%;2

Chester;Spotty showers;53;39;NNW;6;81%;77%;2

Danbury;Cooler;57;39;NW;6;69%;47%;2

Groton;A passing shower;50;40;N;8;86%;73%;2

Hartford;Cooler;55;39;N;6;77%;75%;2

Meriden;Brief p.m. showers;55;38;N;5;74%;76%;2

New Haven;Cooler with a shower;52;41;NNW;7;87%;66%;2

Oxford;Cooler;56;37;NNW;7;77%;73%;2

Willimantic;Cooler;52;38;N;5;82%;80%;2

Windsor Locks;Brief p.m. showers;55;38;N;6;77%;87%;2

