CT Forecast for Tuesday, March 19, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Partial sunshine;45;28;WNW;6;41%;18%;4

Chester;Partly sunny, chilly;44;26;WNW;6;40%;13%;5

Danbury;Partly sunny;43;22;NNW;6;40%;16%;4

Groton;Partly sunny;43;27;W;8;42%;13%;5

Hartford;Partly sunny;45;26;NNW;6;39%;8%;5

Meriden;Partly sunny;45;25;NNW;6;41%;12%;5

New Haven;Partly sunny;45;28;WNW;6;41%;18%;5

Oxford;Partly sunny;42;23;N;7;43%;12%;5

Willimantic;Partly sunny;45;23;NW;6;37%;6%;5

Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;46;25;NNW;7;40%;5%;4

_____

