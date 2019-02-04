CT Forecast for Tuesday, February 5, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Freezing fog;48;35;SSW;5;75%;28%;3

Chester;Freezing fog;50;36;SSW;5;69%;28%;3

Danbury;Freezing fog;51;34;WSW;4;74%;27%;3

Groton;Fog in the morning;47;36;SSW;6;79%;21%;3

Hartford;Freezing fog;51;34;S;5;73%;28%;3

Meriden;Freezing fog;50;32;S;5;72%;28%;3

New Haven;Freezing fog;48;35;SSW;5;75%;28%;3

Oxford;Areas of morning fog;50;35;W;5;81%;27%;3

Willimantic;Freezing fog;53;33;SSW;5;65%;28%;3

Windsor Locks;Freezing fog;52;34;S;5;68%;27%;3

_____

