CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Friday, January 4, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Inc. clouds;45;34;SW;7;63%;72%;2
Chester;Mostly sunny;45;34;SW;7;60%;64%;2
Danbury;Inc. clouds;44;30;N;6;66%;67%;2
Groton;Mostly sunny;44;35;SW;9;66%;65%;2
Hartford;Mostly sunny;46;32;SSW;7;59%;28%;2
Meriden;Mostly sunny;45;31;SW;7;60%;58%;2
New Haven;Inc. clouds;46;35;SW;7;64%;69%;2
Oxford;Mostly sunny;43;31;W;7;71%;55%;2
Willimantic;Mostly sunny;46;30;SW;7;58%;28%;2
Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;45;30;SSW;8;58%;27%;2
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
