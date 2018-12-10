https://www.westport-news.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13455154.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Wednesday, December 12, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Sunny, but cold;38;25;WNW;5;55%;3%;2
Chester;Sunny, but chilly;38;25;WNW;5;52%;3%;2
Danbury;Plenty of sunshine;36;21;WNW;3;58%;2%;2
Groton;Sunshine;38;25;WNW;5;57%;4%;2
Hartford;Plenty of sunshine;36;22;W;5;56%;3%;2
Meriden;Plenty of sun;37;22;W;5;55%;3%;2
New Haven;Sunny, but cold;38;27;WNW;5;53%;3%;2
Oxford;Plenty of sunshine;34;21;WNW;4;62%;1%;2
Willimantic;Plenty of sunshine;36;21;W;4;55%;3%;2
Windsor Locks;Sunshine;36;22;WNW;4;54%;1%;2
