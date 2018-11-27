CT Forecast for Wednesday, November 28, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;45;35;WNW;16;64%;26%;1

Chester;Partly sunny;44;34;WNW;10;63%;28%;1

Danbury;Partly sunny;43;32;NW;14;62%;29%;1

Groton;Partly sunny;44;34;WNW;11;66%;30%;1

Hartford;Partly sunny;44;35;WNW;14;65%;46%;1

Meriden;Periods of sun;44;33;WNW;11;64%;27%;1

New Haven;Partly sunny;45;36;WNW;14;65%;27%;1

Oxford;Partly sunny;41;31;NW;14;68%;29%;1

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;42;33;WNW;9;69%;30%;1

Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;43;34;WNW;14;67%;47%;1

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather