CT Forecast for Monday, November 19, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Cloudy;41;38;SSW;5;63%;30%;1

Chester;Cloudy and chilly;42;36;S;4;60%;29%;1

Danbury;Cloudy;39;33;ENE;3;67%;69%;1

Groton;Cloudy;42;35;SSW;5;66%;28%;1

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;40;34;SE;4;65%;70%;1

Meriden;Cloudy;40;33;SSE;4;64%;66%;1

New Haven;Cloudy;42;38;SSW;5;62%;55%;1

Oxford;Cloudy and cold;38;32;ENE;3;69%;67%;1

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;40;33;SE;4;64%;70%;1

Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;39;33;SE;5;63%;72%;1

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather