CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Monday, September 17, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;79;64;SSE;5;74%;8%;5
Chester;Mostly sunny;81;62;SSE;4;72%;9%;5
Danbury;Mostly sunny;80;60;SW;3;77%;6%;5
Groton;Mostly sunny;77;63;S;6;82%;10%;5
Hartford;Mostly sunny;83;62;S;4;71%;8%;5
Meriden;Mostly sunny;82;61;S;4;70%;9%;5
New Haven;Mostly sunny;79;64;SSE;5;76%;10%;5
Oxford;Mostly sunny;78;62;SW;3;81%;28%;5
Willimantic;Mostly sunny;82;61;S;4;71%;9%;5
Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;84;62;S;4;70%;6%;5
_____
