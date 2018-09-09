https://www.westport-news.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13215801.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Tuesday, September 11, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Periods of rain;70;69;SE;13;82%;92%;2
Chester;Periods of rain;69;67;SE;9;85%;95%;1
Danbury;Periods of rain;67;65;SE;13;91%;93%;1
Groton;Humid with rain;70;68;SE;12;82%;89%;1
Hartford;Periods of rain;66;64;SE;8;85%;90%;4
Meriden;Periods of rain;68;65;SE;7;88%;93%;1
New Haven;Periods of rain;71;69;SE;11;81%;89%;2
Oxford;Rain at times;65;63;ENE;14;90%;89%;2
Willimantic;Periods of rain;67;66;SE;10;85%;93%;1
Windsor Locks;Periods of rain;66;63;SE;8;83%;90%;1
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
View Comments