CT Forecast for Thursday, September 6, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Partly sunny, humid;84;72;S;7;75%;29%;6

Chester;Humid with some sun;83;71;SSW;6;73%;36%;6

Danbury;A t-storm in spots;84;70;SSW;5;77%;52%;6

Groton;Partly sunny, humid;80;69;SSW;7;80%;8%;6

Hartford;Partly sunny;87;71;S;6;69%;18%;6

Meriden;Partly sunny, humid;85;70;S;6;72%;21%;6

New Haven;Partly sunny, humid;83;72;S;7;77%;20%;6

Oxford;Partly sunny, humid;84;69;SSW;6;78%;27%;6

Willimantic;Partly sunny, humid;85;69;S;6;70%;11%;6

Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;88;71;S;7;70%;18%;6

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather