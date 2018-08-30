CT Forecast for Saturday, September 1, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;A shower or two;74;65;E;9;77%;83%;2

Chester;Not as warm;77;63;E;6;73%;57%;2

Danbury;A shower or two;75;61;ESE;7;78%;73%;2

Groton;Rain and drizzle;78;64;ENE;9;72%;65%;2

Hartford;A shower or two;77;63;E;6;73%;67%;3

Meriden;A shower or two;76;62;E;5;76%;79%;2

New Haven;Not as warm;76;66;E;8;76%;66%;2

Oxford;A shower or two;74;63;ESE;8;77%;73%;2

Willimantic;Not as warm;77;62;ENE;7;75%;39%;2

Windsor Locks;A shower or two;76;62;E;6;76%;66%;2

_____

