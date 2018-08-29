https://www.westport-news.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13190161.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Friday, August 31, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Partly sunny, humid;88;67;NNE;6;69%;71%;6
Chester;A t-storm in spots;89;66;NE;5;69%;60%;7
Danbury;A p.m. t-storm;86;65;NNE;5;69%;80%;6
Groton;A t-storm in spots;86;67;NE;5;77%;72%;7
Hartford;A p.m. t-storm;89;66;NNE;6;68%;66%;7
Meriden;A t-storm in spots;88;65;NNE;5;69%;71%;6
New Haven;A t-storm in spots;87;68;N;5;71%;75%;7
Oxford;A t-storm in spots;85;64;NNE;6;70%;75%;7
Willimantic;A t-storm in spots;88;65;NE;6;72%;66%;7
Windsor Locks;A t-storm in spots;88;65;NNE;6;68%;55%;6
_____
