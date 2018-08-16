https://www.westport-news.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13160105.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Saturday, August 18, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;A heavy p.m. t-storm;88;74;SSW;7;66%;73%;7
Chester;A heavy thunderstorm;88;74;SSW;6;65%;80%;8
Danbury;A heavy p.m. t-storm;88;72;SW;7;71%;74%;5
Groton;A shower or t-storm;84;73;SSW;7;74%;81%;8
Hartford;A heavy thunderstorm;89;74;S;7;65%;73%;8
Meriden;A heavy thunderstorm;88;73;SSW;7;67%;80%;8
New Haven;A heavy p.m. t-storm;87;75;SSW;7;67%;80%;8
Oxford;Heavy thunderstorms;86;71;SW;8;77%;85%;5
Willimantic;A heavy thunderstorm;88;73;S;7;63%;81%;8
Windsor Locks;A heavy thunderstorm;89;73;S;7;59%;73%;7
