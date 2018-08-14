https://www.westport-news.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13151302.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Wednesday, August 15, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;A t-storm in spots;82;68;WSW;7;80%;76%;4
Chester;Thunderstorms;82;69;SW;6;84%;84%;4
Danbury;Couple of t-storms;81;65;WSW;5;82%;72%;4
Groton;Thundershower;81;69;SW;7;87%;73%;5
Hartford;Thunderstorms;83;68;SSW;5;82%;85%;4
Meriden;Thunderstorms;82;66;SSW;5;82%;85%;4
New Haven;A heavy p.m. t-storm;82;69;SW;7;82%;67%;4
Oxford;A heavy p.m. t-storm;79;65;WSW;5;84%;81%;4
Willimantic;Showers/thunderstorm;82;67;SSW;6;84%;85%;4
Windsor Locks;Thunderstorms;83;66;SSW;6;83%;85%;4
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
