CT Forecast for Wednesday, August 15, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;A t-storm in spots;82;68;WSW;7;80%;76%;4

Chester;Thunderstorms;82;69;SW;6;84%;84%;4

Danbury;Couple of t-storms;81;65;WSW;5;82%;72%;4

Groton;Thundershower;81;69;SW;7;87%;73%;5

Hartford;Thunderstorms;83;68;SSW;5;82%;85%;4

Meriden;Thunderstorms;82;66;SSW;5;82%;85%;4

New Haven;A heavy p.m. t-storm;82;69;SW;7;82%;67%;4

Oxford;A heavy p.m. t-storm;79;65;WSW;5;84%;81%;4

Willimantic;Showers/thunderstorm;82;67;SSW;6;84%;85%;4

Windsor Locks;Thunderstorms;83;66;SSW;6;83%;85%;4

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather