CT Forecast for Monday, August 13, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Spotty showers;79;70;NE;7;81%;85%;2

Chester;Cloudy with showers;80;70;NE;6;83%;78%;2

Danbury;Showers;78;65;ENE;5;86%;84%;3

Groton;Spotty showers;79;70;ENE;6;88%;87%;2

Hartford;Showers;80;69;NNE;6;83%;88%;2

Meriden;Cloudy with showers;80;69;NNE;5;84%;82%;2

New Haven;Cloudy with showers;81;71;NE;7;84%;80%;2

Oxford;Rainy times;78;65;ENE;6;88%;85%;2

Willimantic;Cloudy with showers;79;69;NE;6;85%;97%;2

Windsor Locks;Showers;80;68;NE;6;83%;100%;2

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather