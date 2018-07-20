CT Forecast for Sunday, July 22, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Inc. clouds;75;66;E;10;65%;85%;9

Chester;Inc. clouds;77;65;E;7;61%;83%;9

Danbury;Inc. clouds;76;62;E;8;64%;82%;10

Groton;Inc. clouds;75;65;E;9;67%;83%;10

Hartford;Inc. clouds;80;65;E;7;57%;82%;10

Meriden;Inc. clouds;78;64;E;6;60%;82%;10

New Haven;Inc. clouds;76;67;E;9;65%;87%;10

Oxford;Inc. clouds;75;60;E;9;66%;81%;10

Willimantic;Inc. clouds;80;65;E;7;57%;80%;10

Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;80;64;E;7;54%;81%;10

