CT Forecast for Wednesday, July 4, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Hazy sun and humid;88;72;S;6;72%;55%;11

Chester;Hazy sun and humid;88;71;S;6;70%;55%;10

Danbury;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;69;SSW;4;74%;65%;10

Groton;Hazy sun and humid;83;69;SSW;7;85%;37%;10

Hartford;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;71;SSW;6;70%;71%;9

Meriden;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;70;S;6;68%;65%;10

New Haven;Hazy sun and humid;87;72;S;6;75%;55%;10

Oxford;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;68;SSW;4;78%;68%;11

Willimantic;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;70;S;6;64%;65%;10

Windsor Locks;A p.m. t-storm;94;72;S;6;70%;79%;10

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather