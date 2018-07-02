https://www.westport-news.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13042776.php
CT Forecast
Updated 8:02 am, Monday, July 2, 2018
CT Forecast for Wednesday, July 4, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Hazy sun and humid;88;72;S;6;72%;55%;11
Chester;Hazy sun and humid;88;71;S;6;70%;55%;10
Danbury;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;69;SSW;4;74%;65%;10
Groton;Hazy sun and humid;83;69;SSW;7;85%;37%;10
Hartford;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;71;SSW;6;70%;71%;9
Meriden;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;70;S;6;68%;65%;10
New Haven;Hazy sun and humid;87;72;S;6;75%;55%;10
Oxford;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;68;SSW;4;78%;68%;11
Willimantic;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;70;S;6;64%;65%;10
Windsor Locks;A p.m. t-storm;94;72;S;6;70%;79%;10
