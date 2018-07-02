CT Forecast for Tuesday, July 3, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Turning sunny, humid;92;72;SE;7;60%;7%;11

Chester;Turning sunny, humid;92;71;SSE;6;60%;4%;10

Danbury;Hazy and hot;95;70;S;6;56%;5%;10

Groton;Turning sunny, humid;84;68;SSE;7;77%;4%;10

Hartford;Turning sunny;97;71;SSE;7;54%;4%;10

Meriden;Turning sunny, humid;95;69;SSE;7;56%;4%;10

New Haven;Turning sunny, humid;89;71;SE;7;66%;5%;10

Oxford;Turning sunny, hot;92;68;SSE;6;61%;3%;11

Willimantic;Turning sunny, hot;95;69;SSE;6;56%;4%;10

Windsor Locks;Very hot;99;71;SSE;7;53%;2%;10

