CT Forecast
Updated 8:02 pm, Sunday, July 1, 2018
CT Forecast for Tuesday, July 3, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Turning sunny, humid;92;72;SE;7;60%;7%;11
Chester;Turning sunny, humid;92;71;SSE;6;60%;4%;10
Danbury;Hazy and hot;95;70;S;6;56%;5%;10
Groton;Turning sunny, humid;84;68;SSE;7;77%;4%;10
Hartford;Turning sunny;97;71;SSE;7;54%;4%;10
Meriden;Turning sunny, humid;95;69;SSE;7;56%;4%;10
New Haven;Turning sunny, humid;89;71;SE;7;66%;5%;10
Oxford;Turning sunny, hot;92;68;SSE;6;61%;3%;11
Willimantic;Turning sunny, hot;95;69;SSE;6;56%;4%;10
Windsor Locks;Very hot;99;71;SSE;7;53%;2%;10
