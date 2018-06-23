https://www.westport-news.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13016465.php
CT Forecast
Updated 8:03 pm, Friday, June 22, 2018
CT Forecast for Sunday, June 24, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Showers and t-storms;68;64;NE;9;86%;84%;3
Chester;Showers and t-storms;68;63;NNE;6;79%;100%;4
Danbury;Showers and t-storms;67;62;SSW;8;90%;90%;3
Groton;A shower or t-storm;67;63;NE;8;80%;100%;3
Hartford;Showers and t-storms;67;61;NE;6;76%;90%;3
Meriden;Showers and t-storms;67;62;NE;6;80%;90%;3
New Haven;Showers and t-storms;68;64;NE;8;81%;92%;3
Oxford;Showers and t-storms;66;61;S;8;91%;93%;3
Willimantic;Showers and t-storms;67;61;NE;5;75%;91%;3
Windsor Locks;A few showers;66;60;NNE;6;75%;100%;3
