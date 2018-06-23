CT Forecast for Sunday, June 24, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Showers and t-storms;68;64;NE;9;86%;84%;3

Chester;Showers and t-storms;68;63;NNE;6;79%;100%;4

Danbury;Showers and t-storms;67;62;SSW;8;90%;90%;3

Groton;A shower or t-storm;67;63;NE;8;80%;100%;3

Hartford;Showers and t-storms;67;61;NE;6;76%;90%;3

Meriden;Showers and t-storms;67;62;NE;6;80%;90%;3

New Haven;Showers and t-storms;68;64;NE;8;81%;92%;3

Oxford;Showers and t-storms;66;61;S;8;91%;93%;3

Willimantic;Showers and t-storms;67;61;NE;5;75%;91%;3

Windsor Locks;A few showers;66;60;NNE;6;75%;100%;3

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather