Updated 8:03 pm, Tuesday, June 19, 2018
CT Forecast for Thursday, June 21, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Inc. clouds;77;63;SSW;6;56%;70%;10
Chester;Periods of sun;78;62;SSW;6;53%;60%;10
Danbury;Clouds and sunshine;78;59;SW;5;55%;71%;7
Groton;Not as warm;74;62;SSW;7;66%;68%;8
Hartford;Clouds and sun;81;62;SSW;6;48%;28%;10
Meriden;Clouds and sun;80;61;SSW;6;51%;59%;10
New Haven;Partly sunny;77;64;S;6;59%;67%;8
Oxford;Partly sunny;77;58;SW;5;57%;65%;8
Willimantic;Partly sunny;80;61;SSW;6;51%;27%;8
Windsor Locks;Periods of sun;82;60;SSW;6;45%;14%;9
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
