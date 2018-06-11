CT Forecast for Wednesday, June 13, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;73;60;SSW;9;50%;55%;11

Chester;Mostly sunny;73;58;SSW;8;47%;12%;11

Danbury;Mostly sunny;75;53;SSW;8;46%;41%;11

Groton;Mostly sunny, nice;69;58;SSW;9;59%;7%;10

Hartford;Mostly sunny;77;57;S;8;44%;11%;10

Meriden;Mostly sunny, nice;75;56;S;8;45%;12%;10

New Haven;Mostly sunny, nice;73;59;SSW;8;51%;54%;10

Oxford;Mostly sunny, nice;73;55;SW;8;48%;41%;11

Willimantic;Mostly sunny;75;55;SSW;8;43%;9%;10

Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;78;57;S;9;41%;9%;10

_____

