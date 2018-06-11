https://www.westport-news.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-12983544.php
CT Forecast
Published 4:31 am, Monday, June 11, 2018
CT Forecast for Wednesday, June 13, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;73;60;SSW;9;50%;55%;11
Chester;Mostly sunny;73;58;SSW;8;47%;12%;11
Danbury;Mostly sunny;75;53;SSW;8;46%;41%;11
Groton;Mostly sunny, nice;69;58;SSW;9;59%;7%;10
Hartford;Mostly sunny;77;57;S;8;44%;11%;10
Meriden;Mostly sunny, nice;75;56;S;8;45%;12%;10
New Haven;Mostly sunny, nice;73;59;SSW;8;51%;54%;10
Oxford;Mostly sunny, nice;73;55;SW;8;48%;41%;11
Willimantic;Mostly sunny;75;55;SSW;8;43%;9%;10
Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;78;57;S;9;41%;9%;10
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
View Comments