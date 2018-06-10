CT Forecast for Tuesday, June 12, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Partly sunny, nice;70;51;ESE;9;53%;1%;11

Chester;Partly sunny;72;49;SE;7;48%;1%;10

Danbury;Partly sunny, nice;71;46;SE;7;52%;0%;11

Groton;Partly sunny;68;49;SE;8;56%;1%;10

Hartford;Partly sunny, nice;76;49;S;6;43%;1%;10

Meriden;Partial sunshine;74;47;S;6;45%;1%;10

New Haven;Partly sunny, nice;70;51;ESE;9;53%;1%;10

Oxford;Partly sunny;71;48;SE;8;52%;0%;10

Willimantic;Partly sunny;74;46;SSE;6;43%;1%;10

Windsor Locks;Some sun, pleasant;76;48;S;6;41%;0%;10

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather