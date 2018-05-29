https://www.westport-news.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-12950076.php
CT Forecast
Published 4:32 am, Tuesday, May 29, 2018
CT Forecast for Thursday, May 31, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Not as warm;71;54;ESE;8;66%;3%;10
Chester;Not as warm;74;51;SE;7;59%;1%;10
Danbury;Partly sunny, cooler;73;49;SE;8;58%;2%;10
Groton;Mostly sunny;70;51;ESE;8;68%;1%;10
Hartford;Mostly sunny;79;51;SSE;7;52%;1%;10
Meriden;Not as warm;76;50;SE;6;53%;2%;10
New Haven;Not as warm;71;52;ESE;8;67%;2%;10
Oxford;Partly sunny, cooler;72;48;SE;8;60%;0%;10
Willimantic;Mostly sunny;78;48;SE;7;52%;1%;10
Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;81;50;SSE;7;51%;0%;10
