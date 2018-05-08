CT Forecast

CT Forecast for Wednesday, May 9, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;67;47;ENE;7;61%;6%;9

Chester;Clouds and sunshine;70;47;E;6;55%;6%;9

Danbury;Partly sunny;71;46;SSE;5;52%;7%;9

Groton;Clouds and sun, nice;64;45;E;8;68%;6%;9

Hartford;Partly sunny;75;47;SSE;6;50%;7%;9

Meriden;Partly sunny, nice;72;47;SSE;6;52%;6%;9

New Haven;Nice with some sun;66;47;ENE;7;64%;6%;9

Oxford;Partly sunny, nice;70;47;SE;5;54%;5%;9

Willimantic;Partly sunny, nice;73;46;SSE;6;52%;7%;9

Windsor Locks;Partly sunny, nice;75;48;S;6;48%;9%;9

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather