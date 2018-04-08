https://www.westport-news.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-12814140.php
CT Forecast
Updated 8:04 pm, Saturday, April 7, 2018
CT Forecast for Monday, April 9, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;46;26;NW;10;37%;8%;6
Chester;Partly sunny;47;26;NW;9;36%;10%;6
Danbury;Partly sunny, cold;43;24;NW;9;37%;10%;6
Groton;Partly sunny;48;27;WNW;10;42%;15%;6
Hartford;Partly sunny, chilly;46;26;WNW;9;37%;13%;6
Meriden;Partly sunny, chilly;47;24;WNW;9;37%;10%;6
New Haven;Partly sunny;47;28;NW;10;38%;9%;6
Oxford;Partly sunny, cold;42;24;NW;11;39%;8%;6
Willimantic;Partly sunny, chilly;46;23;WNW;9;40%;17%;6
Windsor Locks;Partly sunny, chilly;46;25;WNW;9;36%;14%;6
