CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Sunday, January 23, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;22;SW;8;53%

Chester;Clear;21;SW;6;79%

Danbury;Partly cloudy;12;SSW;3;73%

Groton;Partly cloudy;29;SW;15;68%

Hartford;Mostly clear;19;S;5;76%

Meriden;Partly cloudy;14;Calm;0;84%

New Haven;Partly cloudy;30;WSW;9;51%

Oxford;Partly cloudy;17;SW;6;83%

Willimantic;Partly cloudy;12;Calm;0;84%

Windsor Locks;Partly cloudy;18;S;3;73%

