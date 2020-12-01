https://www.westport-news.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15765045.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Tuesday, December 1, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;59;SSE;2;88%
Chester;Showers;61;S;9;100%
Danbury;Cloudy;57;SSE;5;96%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;58;S;14;96%
Hartford;Cloudy;62;S;8;83%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;61;SSE;5;86%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;60;SSE;12;92%
Oxford;Cloudy;57;S;9;100%
Willimantic;Cloudy;63;S;10;90%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;60;S;8;86%
_____
