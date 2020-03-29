https://www.westport-news.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15164388.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Sunday, March 29, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Showers;45;E;15;91%
Chester;Cloudy;45;E;8;93%
Danbury;Cloudy;45;ENE;9;93%
Groton;Showers;44;ENE;13;100%
Hartford;Cloudy;45;N;6;89%
Meriden;Showers;44;E;6;92%
New Haven;Showers;47;NE;8;92%
Oxford;Cloudy;43;E;13;96%
Willimantic;Showers;44;ENE;6;92%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;42;N;8;95%
