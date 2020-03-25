https://www.westport-news.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15155335.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Wednesday, March 25, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly clear;40;NE;7;67%
Chester;Cloudy;36;NE;3;74%
Danbury;Partly cloudy;32;Calm;0;85%
Groton;Partly cloudy;36;N;5;85%
Hartford;Clear;37;N;5;66%
Meriden;Partly cloudy;36;NNW;5;69%
New Haven;Mostly clear;38;NE;5;67%
Oxford;Clear;35;NE;10;75%
Willimantic;Clear;31;NE;3;88%
Windsor Locks;Clear;33;N;3;78%
_____
