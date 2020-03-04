https://www.westport-news.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15103695.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Wednesday, March 4, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Clear;47;WNW;14;64%
Chester;Mostly clear;46;W;7;70%
Danbury;Clear;44;W;10;62%
Groton;Mostly clear;45;WSW;13;92%
Hartford;Mostly clear;49;WNW;16;63%
Meriden;Clear;48;WNW;9;62%
New Haven;Clear;50;W;13;58%
Oxford;Clear;44;WNW;15;70%
Willimantic;Partly cloudy;49;WNW;13;77%
Windsor Locks;Partly cloudy;47;WNW;21;65%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
View Comments