https://www.westport-news.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-14897872.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Wednesday, December 11, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Snow;37;NNW;9;89%
Chester;Showers;36;N;7;93%
Danbury;Snow;33;Calm;0;91%
Groton;Showers;38;NNW;14;92%
Hartford;Snow;35;NNW;6;88%
Meriden;Snow;34;N;5;92%
New Haven;Showers;40;N;14;82%
Oxford;Snow;32;N;14;93%
Willimantic;Showers;35;NW;3;92%
Windsor Locks;Snow;34;N;5;92%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
View Comments