CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Friday, November 22, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;44;SW;9;76%

Chester;Partly cloudy;48;SSW;9;76%

Danbury;Cloudy;46;SSW;9;60%

Groton;Partly cloudy;50;SW;14;76%

Hartford;Cloudy;45;SSW;7;73%

Meriden;Cloudy;38;Calm;0;92%

New Haven;Cloudy;52;SW;10;63%

Oxford;Cloudy;44;SSW;8;73%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;35;Calm;0;92%

Windsor Locks;Showers;44;S;5;73%

