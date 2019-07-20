CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Saturday, July 20, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;79;SW;6;91%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;77;WSW;5;100%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;80;WSW;8;87%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;79;WSW;7;81%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;3;87%

Meriden;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;90%

New Haven;Mostly cloudy;82;SW;6;81%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;78;W;5;96%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;90%

Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;80;S;5;84%

_____

