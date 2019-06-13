https://www.westport-news.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13980520.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Thursday, June 13, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly clear;57;ESE;5;78%
Chester;Mostly clear;54;Calm;0;100%
Danbury;Clear;53;Calm;0;85%
Groton;Mostly clear;61;ESE;12;69%
Hartford;Clear;57;Calm;0;86%
Meriden;Clear;55;Calm;0;89%
New Haven;Clear;60;Calm;0;83%
Oxford;Clear;54;Calm;0;92%
Willimantic;Mostly clear;52;N;3;89%
Windsor Locks;Clear;57;S;5;77%
