CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Thursday, June 13, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly clear;57;ESE;5;78%

Chester;Mostly clear;54;Calm;0;100%

Danbury;Clear;53;Calm;0;85%

Groton;Mostly clear;61;ESE;12;69%

Hartford;Clear;57;Calm;0;86%

Meriden;Clear;55;Calm;0;89%

New Haven;Clear;60;Calm;0;83%

Oxford;Clear;54;Calm;0;92%

Willimantic;Mostly clear;52;N;3;89%

Windsor Locks;Clear;57;S;5;77%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather