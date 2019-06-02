CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Sunday, June 2, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;59;ESE;4;100%

Chester;Showers;57;SE;3;100%

Danbury;Showers;62;NNW;3;89%

Groton;Cloudy;59;NE;3;89%

Hartford;Cloudy;61;S;5;89%

Meriden;Cloudy;61;S;5;89%

New Haven;Cloudy;61;ESE;6;89%

Oxford;Fog;59;S;7;100%

Willimantic;Cloudy;59;Calm;0;93%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;63;S;7;83%

