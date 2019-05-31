CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Friday, May 31, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;59;N;3;100%

Chester;Fog;58;N;2;99%

Danbury;Showers;60;Calm;0;96%

Groton;Showers;58;SE;5;90%

Hartford;Cloudy;59;SE;6;93%

Meriden;Cloudy;59;NNE;3;96%

New Haven;Cloudy;60;Calm;0;92%

Oxford;Showers;58;SSW;3;100%

Willimantic;Showers;56;Calm;0;93%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;59;SSE;5;94%

