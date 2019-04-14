CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Sunday, April 14, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;52;N;4;100%

Chester;Cloudy;54;WSW;6;100%

Danbury;Cloudy;52;Calm;0;89%

Groton;Fog;51;SW;5;100%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;55;S;7;92%

Meriden;Mostly cloudy;54;SSE;3;92%

New Haven;Mostly cloudy;51;Calm;0;92%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;59;SSW;3;77%

Willimantic;Cloudy;50;Calm;0;92%

Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;56;Calm;0;96%

