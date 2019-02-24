CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM EST Sunday, February 24, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Fog;47;E;9;82%

Chester;Fog;45;S;8;98%

Danbury;Showers;41;ENE;7;96%

Groton;Fog;43;S;8;100%

Hartford;Showers;40;NNW;7;94%

Meriden;Showers;41;N;3;95%

New Haven;Fog;46;SSE;6;92%

Oxford;Fog;39;E;7;100%

Willimantic;Cloudy;44;NE;10;95%

Windsor Locks;Rain;39;N;6;95%

_____

