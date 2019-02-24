https://www.westport-news.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13640378.php
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM EST Sunday, February 24, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Fog;47;E;9;82%
Chester;Fog;45;S;8;98%
Danbury;Showers;41;ENE;7;96%
Groton;Fog;43;S;8;100%
Hartford;Showers;40;NNW;7;94%
Meriden;Showers;41;N;3;95%
New Haven;Fog;46;SSE;6;92%
Oxford;Fog;39;E;7;100%
Willimantic;Cloudy;44;NE;10;95%
Windsor Locks;Rain;39;N;6;95%
