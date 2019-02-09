https://www.westport-news.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13603327.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM EST Saturday, February 9, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Sunny;33;NNW;20;38%
Chester;Sunny;32;NNW;19;33%
Danbury;Sunny;29;NW;15;36%
Groton;Sunny;33;NW;25;30%
Hartford;Sunny;31;NNW;15;33%
Meriden;Partly sunny;31;NW;16;34%
New Haven;Mostly sunny;34;NW;16;30%
Oxford;Sunny;28;NW;16;44%
Willimantic;Sunny;29;WNW;21;36%
Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;31;NW;23;34%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
