CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM EST Saturday, February 9, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Sunny;33;NNW;20;38%

Chester;Sunny;32;NNW;19;33%

Danbury;Sunny;29;NW;15;36%

Groton;Sunny;33;NW;25;30%

Hartford;Sunny;31;NNW;15;33%

Meriden;Partly sunny;31;NW;16;34%

New Haven;Mostly sunny;34;NW;16;30%

Oxford;Sunny;28;NW;16;44%

Willimantic;Sunny;29;WNW;21;36%

Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;31;NW;23;34%

