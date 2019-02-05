https://www.westport-news.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13589581.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM EST Tuesday, February 5, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Sunny;56;SW;7;61%
Chester;Sunny;58;SW;8;55%
Danbury;Sunny;59;SW;8;53%
Groton;Mostly sunny;48;SSW;8;76%
Hartford;Sunny;58;SSE;6;55%
Meriden;Sunny;57;S;7;54%
New Haven;Sunny;51;SSW;3;63%
Oxford;Sunny;59;N;6;59%
Willimantic;Sunny;56;S;6;54%
Windsor Locks;Sunny;57;SSE;7;57%
_____
