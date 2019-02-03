CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EST Sunday, February 3, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly clear;27;NNE;6;84%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;32;Calm;0;64%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;30;Calm;0;69%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;34;W;8;66%

Hartford;Cloudy;32;S;6;69%

Meriden;Cloudy;29;SSE;5;74%

New Haven;Mostly cloudy;31;Calm;0;69%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;29;N;3;74%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;31;SW;3;72%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;31;SW;7;69%

_____

