CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM EST Sunday, December 16, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;39;NE;15;93%

Chester;Rain;41;NE;12;80%

Danbury;Cloudy;37;ENE;8;92%

Groton;Showers;44;ENE;16;78%

Hartford;Cloudy;40;N;9;85%

Meriden;Showers;40;NNE;8;85%

New Haven;Showers;43;NE;13;79%

Oxford;Showers;37;ENE;14;93%

Willimantic;Cloudy;41;ENE;12;85%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;38;N;12;92%

