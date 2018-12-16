https://www.westport-news.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13469819.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM EST Sunday, December 16, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;39;NE;15;93%
Chester;Rain;41;NE;12;80%
Danbury;Cloudy;37;ENE;8;92%
Groton;Showers;44;ENE;16;78%
Hartford;Cloudy;40;N;9;85%
Meriden;Showers;40;NNE;8;85%
New Haven;Showers;43;NE;13;79%
Oxford;Showers;37;ENE;14;93%
Willimantic;Cloudy;41;ENE;12;85%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;38;N;12;92%
_____
